A record number of 4-Hers and their families drove to Stafford for the 2022 Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo on Aug. 4 to show off exhibits, test their judging skills and learn more about the local agricultural industry. The one-day was sponsored by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Wheat Alliance, K-State Department of Grain Science and Industry and many other partners from across the state.

"The Kansas 4-H/FFA Wheat Expo is a great opportunity for youth to showcase their talents and skills in many projects while also focusing on what Kansas is known for—wheat,” said Kelsey Nordyke, Kansas 4-H ag sciences program specialist. “The Expo brings youth and from across the state together to compete in three project areas–plant science, food and nutrition and photography–and learn more about this valuable commodity produced in Kansas. The tours throughout the morning are also valuable tool that help promote agriculture and showcase our state's diversity."

