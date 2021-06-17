Two Kansas bakers put their skills to the test during the recent National Festival of Breads. The National Festival of Breads is a public festival held every other year in Manhattan, Kansas, and is sponsored by Kansas Wheat, King Arthur Baking Company and Red Star yeast.
Maggie Sleichter of Clay Center won the youth division-sweet rolls with her Strawberry Lemonade Swirls. You can see Sleichter’s recipe at nfb2021.com/recipes/strawberry-lemonade-swirls.
When asked about her winning recipe, she said, “Strawberry lemonade is a flavor combination that I’ve never tried in bread before. I have a big family and they love to taste test recipes.”
Madee McKee, Wamego, won the youth divison-creative bread shape with her Blueberry Blossom Tree Braids. Visit nfb2021.com/recipes/blueberry-blossom-tree-braids to see McKee’s recipe.
She said, “My high school FACS department created a coffee shop. This inspired me to modify a white bread recipe with the addition of dark espresso to give my recipe a twist to start my day.”
You can see all of the winning recipes at nfb2021.com.
Jennifer Theurer can be reached at 620-227-1858 or jtheurer@hpj.com.
