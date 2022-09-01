Haag.jpg

Farmers listened to K-State's Lucas Haag at the Wheat Rx Seminar in Phillipsburg. (Courtesy of Kansas Wheat.)

The potential for next year’s wheat harvest kicks off with deciding which varieties to plant, and the annual release of the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station’s data provides critical insights into helping Kansas producers make that decision.

“Using data to help select the right varieties for your growing region, crop rotation and management goals is the first step to having a successful harvest,” said Aaron Harries, Kansas Wheat vice president of research and operations. “But there’s a lot of choices, especially as public and private breeding programs release new varieties every year. The annual K-State report is one tool for producers to help make these decisions, especially as it is not feasible for growers to individually test every variety on their own.”

