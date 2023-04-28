wheat-chlorosis.jpg

Producers are encouraged to get tissue and soil tests in fields where wheat is showing signs of distress. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

While low levels of nitrogen or sulfur in the soil often gets the blame for yellow wheat this time of year, a pair of Kansas State University plant pathologists say other factors may be contributing to yellowing in the 2023 crop.

“One thing that’s been interesting this year—and with the dry conditions we’ve had in Kansas—is that such factors as low (soil) pH levels begin to show up,” said Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, a soil fertility specialist with K-State Research and Extension.

