A series of six K-State Soybean Production Schools will be offered in mid- to late January 2020 to provide in-depth training for soybean producers and key stakeholders. The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.
The schools are located in areas across Kansas with significant soybean acreage. Having several locations spread across the main soybean-growing regions will allow for targeted programs that are geared toward the varied production topics specific to each region.
The half-day schools will cover issues facing soybean producers in eastern and central Kansas. Each school will feature the following topics: weed control, crop production, soil fertility and nutrient management, insect control, disease management, and market outlook.
Registration for each school starts 30 minutes prior to each program.
A meal will be provided, courtesy of Kansas Soybean. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by the RSVP date listed above for their chosen location. Online registration is available at K-State Soybean Schools (http://bit.ly/KSUSoybean) or by emailing or calling the nearest local K-State Research and Extension office for the location participants plan to attend.
For more information, contact: Kathy Gehl, extension agronomy program coordinator, kgehl@ksu.edu, 785-532-3354; or Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State Crop Production and Cropping Systems Specialist, ciampitti@ksu.edu, 785-532-6940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.