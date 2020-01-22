Three K-State Sorghum Production Schools will be offered in late January 2020 to provide in-depth training for sorghum producers and key stakeholders. The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Agwest Commodities, Advanta Seeds, and ShieldAg Equipment.
The half-day schools will cover a number of issues facing sorghum producers in eastern, central, and western Kansas including: weed and insect control strategies, crop production practices, nutrient management and soil fertility, risk management, farm bill programs, marketing, and seed technology development.
“These schools are being offered with the concept that producers can attend one location to get all the updates ranging from issues that arose this past growing season to looking ahead to future growing seasons” said Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State cropping systems specialist.
The locations and dates for the three schools are:
Jan. 29—2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
William Carpenter 4-H Building
608 North Fairground Road
Scott City, Kansas
Contact John Beckman at jbeckman@ksu.edu.
Jan. 30—8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Great Bend Recreation Commission - Burnside Room
1214 Stone Street
Great Bend, Kansas
Contact Stacy Campbell at scampbel@ksu.edu.
Jan. 30—2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
South Hutchinson Community Building
101 W. Ave. C
South Hutchinson, Kansas
Contact Darren Busick at darrenbusick@ksu.edu.
A meal will be provided at each location, courtesy of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by Jan. 27. Online registration is available at K-State Sorghum Schools (http://bit.ly/KSUSorghum) or by emailing/calling the local K-State Research and Extension office nearest the location participants plan to attend.
For more information, contact Kathy Gehl, extension agronomy program coordinator at kgehl@ksu.edu or 785-532-3354; or Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State crop production and cropping systems specialist at ciampitti@ksu.edu or 785-532-6940.
