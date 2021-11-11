K-State Research and Extension soil specialist Dorivar Ruiz Diaz explains the best practices for applying anhydrous ammonia in a crop field to make sure that nitrogen is available for next year’s corn crop.
He explains that anhydrous ammonia should be applied when the soil temperature reaches 50 degrees Fahrenheit—ideally for an average of seven days. Applying when soil temperatures are low will allow nitrogen to stay in ammonium form longer and, thus, available when corn needs it next year.
“Other things to consider for nitrogen management in the fall…is use of nitrogen inhibitors,” he said. “These can slow down the process of nitrification and therefore keep ammonium in stable form longer, well into spring when it will be available to the crop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.