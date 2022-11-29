ciampitti_corn.jpg

K-State agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti said the 2023 Kansas Corn School will provide in-depth training targeted to corn producers. (Courtesy photo.)

A popular educational series that provides training and updated information for corn producers in the Midwest is scheduled to kick off in January.

K-State Research and Extension agronomist Ignacio Ciampitti said registration is now open for the 2023 Kansas Corn School, which will be held in four locations beginning Jan. 12. An online session is also scheduled for early February.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.