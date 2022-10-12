52418861525_5105d07735_c.jpg

Researchers in the Sorghum and Millet Innovation Lab at Kansas State University have received an award for $750K to improve the resiliency of sorghum and millet production in Madagascar. (Courtesy photo.)

Researchers in a Kansas State University innovation lab that develops technologies to improve the resiliency of sorghum and millet production have received $750,000 to spur the crops’ production and value in Madagascar.

Officials with the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Collaborative Research on Sorghum and Millet said the project will take a look at every aspect of the value chain—from production in farmer’s fields to its eventual use in food and other products—in hopes of addressing the crippling effects of climate and drought in that country’s sorghum industry.

