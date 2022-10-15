In this video, K-State Research and Extension specialists talk about a recent digital agriculture research showcase that highlighted the university’s progress in using drones, planters and other technologies to inform decisions on the farm.

K-State Digital AG in the agronomy department showcased drones and how they are being used in agriculture. K-State agronomy researcher Ignacio Ciampitti was well as K-State entomologist Brian McCornack speak about why they are having these showcases.

“The main idea of this project is to integrate faculty from various colleges and departments,” said Ignacio Ciampitti, a cropping systems specialist in K-State’s Department of Agronomy. “It’s important that we discuss how we are planning to train our future generations of students and thinkers.”

