Kansas State University's Department of Agronomy and K-State Research and Extension will host several face-to-face winter wheat variety plot tours in different regions of the state, starting May 10. Make plans to attend a plot tour near you to see and learn about the newest available and upcoming wheat varieties, their agronomics and disease reactions.

A preliminary list of plot tour locations, dates, times, and directions is provided here.

