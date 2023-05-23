51531983420_36f5058c9a_o.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Jeff Whitworth.)

Depending on the time of year, army cutworms and armyworms can be a nemesis to farmers. But in late spring, they’d much rather be dealing with the army cutworm.

“In the last week or two, the army cutworm is becoming an adult moth,” said Kansas State University entomologist Jeff Whitworth. “By Memorial Day weekend, those moths get together and head to the Rocky Mountains for the summer.”

