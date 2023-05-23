Kansas State University’s agriculture program took center stage in festivities on the Manhattan campus on May 15.
The focus was on agronomy research innovation.
“I want to welcome all of you to the Agronomy Education Center,” said Ernie Minton, dean of agriculture at K-State. “Today is an exciting day, as we celebrate the start of construction on our Agronomy Research and Innovation Center here at the Edge Collaboration District. This is the first of a multi-year, multi-faceted agricultural facilities upgrade taking place at Kansas State University that will impact and support our faculty, students and stakeholders. The Agronomy Research and Innovation Center is just the first step. But to tell you more about his vision for the very bright future of Kansas State University.”
K-State President Richard Linton said the project has been a partnership of public and private sectors at the state and federal levels.
The Agronomy Research and Innovation Center is just the first infrastructure initiative being built specifically to support interdisciplinary science teams from across Kansas State’s College of Agriculture and other colleges, Linton said. “Together, we will advance innovative agricultural solutions to benefit the state and the world.
“We see this infrastructure being an incubator for strong public-private partnership, where industry can work hand in hand with K-State researchers to leverage ideas and funding to move forward and develop the students of tomorrow and create markets and jobs that are important to stakeholders. Simply put, this is a great example of realizing our vision of what we like to call the next-generation land-grant university.“
The infrastructure planned for construction at this site is the beginning of an exciting transformation as K-State defines the role of a next generation land-grant university, Linton said. Internal and external stakeholders are committed to building an equally successful story here at K-State through investment in our innovation centers.
The project was the result of raising $80 million in a few short months as well as a generous $50 million contribution from the state, which helped to complete the 3-to-1 challenge needed to get this project started, he said.
“We value and appreciate the support we have received thus far and look forward to continuing our partnership with the state to elevate Kansas’ agricultural impacts,' Linton said, adding that none of it was possible without the investment from the governor and Kansas Legislature.
Greg Willems, president and CEO of the K-State Foundation, reiterated the commitment of many individuals and corporate partners.
“I wish I could introduce you to every donor who made today possible, but it would take much longer than practically possible. So, I would like to offer the following insights on their behalf. While each generous donor and corporate partner had personal reasons to support this project, one sentiment united them all: Now is the time for agriculture, and specifically, now is the time for agronomy. Our donors recognize humanity’s most fundamental and pressing problem is feeding the world, and they know better agriculture is the solution to that problem. And our donors know that the best solutions are being developed right here in K-State’s Department of Agronomy and the College of Agriculture
“Our future is bright. This generous support, coupled with the outstanding work that will be done in this building, will not only improve the lives of people today, but for generations to come.”
Raj Khosla, professor and head of the agronomy department, spoke about the work he and his team will achieve when the Agronomy Research and Innovation Center is completed in 2025.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and Gov. Laura Kelly also congratulated K-State and what the improvements will mean for agricultural producers and the state.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
