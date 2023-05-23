KSU grouindbreaking.jpeg

Kansas State University President Richard Linton speaks about the bright future of agricultural research as the university on May 15 celebrated the start of construction on the Manhattan campus. Also pictured are, from left, Raj Khosla, professor and head of the agronomy department; Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation; U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran; Gov. Laura Kelly; and Ernie Minton, dean of agriculture. (Photo courtesy of Dan Donnert, College of Agriculture.)

Kansas State University’s agriculture program took center stage in festivities on the Manhattan campus on May 15.

The focus was on agronomy research innovation.

