A prescription for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat is just what the doctor ordered for Kansas wheat producers—referring to expertise from Kansas State University like wheat breeder Allan Fritz, wheat and forage extension specialist Romulo Lollato and northwest area crops and soil scientist Lucas Haag.

kansas_wheat_rx.png

Mark the calendar now for two upcoming seminars with the trio in Phillipsburg and Garden City. These speakers will discuss how to capture value for high-quality wheat, proper fertility to maximize yield and quality, fungicides and wheat health, intensive wheat management and the value of wheat in the production chain. The program will qualify for certified crop advisor continuing credit units.

SUWU22 Website Banner 980x325(1).jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.