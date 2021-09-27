John Deere has expanded its track offerings for 8RX four-track tractors to better meet producer needs by including optional 16.5-inch-wide tracks for both front and rear. These new tracks are specifically designed for John Deere 8RX four-track tractors and utilize the same established design and engineering are used on 18-inch, 24-inch and 30-inch 8RX tracks, said Ryan Jardon, John Deere product marketing manager.
The new tracks are an important option for customers who operate in sugar beet and select high-value crops. These narrower tracks fit between the rows easier, minimizing impact to the seedbed during planting and crop during harvest, he said.
Due to their narrow width, these specialty crop tracks have different transport speed restrictions and reduced warranty. The new tracks will be available for 8RX tractors built after June 1, 2022, with ordering beginning this fall.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
