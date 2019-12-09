To help ag service providers and large-acre producers apply high-volume liquid fertilizers, crop protection products and other solutions more quickly and accurately to a variety of fields, John Deere has introduced the LS475 Liquid System option for its F4365 High-Capacity Nutrient Applicator.
This new liquid application system allows operators to cover more acres, with fewer refilling stops, while providing the capacity, speed, comfort and reliability they’ve come to expect with the F4365 machines. The LS475 Liquid System features a large 2,000-gallon tank that can be rapidly filled at 300 gallons per minute and a 90-foot, seven-section auto-fold boom mounted on the 365-horsepower F4365. The high-capacity liquid system is designed for ag service providers and large-acre producers who want tremendous application rate-volume flexibility and the ability to cover more ground during short application windows while minimizing soil compaction and disturbance. For more information, see a dealer or www.JohnDeere.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.