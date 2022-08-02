Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur has appointed Jerry Wiebe to a five-year term on the Oklahoma Wheat Commission Board. Wiebe, a wheat producer from Hooker, will represent District 2, which includes Beaver, Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods, and Woodward counties.
“We are excited that Jerry has been appointed to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission board,” said Mike Schulte, executive director of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “His knowledge and experience with wheat production as a farmer and active roles in his community will make him a valuable leader for the wheat industry on both state and national levels.”
Wiebe’s responsibilities as a member of the commission include working with the other members to develop and oversee the implementation of policy and programs, approve budget expenditures, direct the funding of research, market development and public education, represent district producer interests, and promote Oklahoma wheat.
Jerry and his wife Beth farm irrigated and dryland wheat as well as corn, soybeans, and grain sorghum in Texas county.
He will join current commission members, Michael Peters, Okarche; David Gammill, Chattanooga; Don Schieber, Ponca City and R.J. Parrish, Hunter. The Oklahoma Wheat Commission promotes greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development and public education.
