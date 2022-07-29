Naomi Blohm

Essentially for nearly the past two years commodity futures have rallied in part due to strong global demand, and in part due to tight supplies of many commodities. The rally was also linked to fund money buying many commodities as a means to hedge against inflation.

Over the past two months many commodity futures have taken a plunge lower due to second quarter profit taking by some of those fund groups as the Federal Reserve scheduled a hefty increase in interest rates as a means to curb inflation.

