Kansas State University will host a field day on July 22 to help farmers in the Rattlesnake Creek watershed use new irrigation technologies to manage how they apply water more effectively and improve crop yields.

irrigation-sprinkler-water.gif

K-State Research and Extension will host the Irrigation Innovation Technology Field Day on July 22 in Dillwyn, Kansas. (Courtesy photo.)

The Irrigation Innovation Technology Field Day will be held near Dillwyn, located in south-central Kansas between Wichita and Dodge City, on the farm of Patrick Doran. Jeff Davidson, a watershed specialist for K-State Research and Extension, said the farm is located on NW 60th Avenue, north of U.S. Highway 50 (1 mile south and 1 mile east of Dillwyn).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.