Kansas State University will host a field day on July 22 to help farmers in the Rattlesnake Creek watershed use new irrigation technologies to manage how they apply water more effectively and improve crop yields.
The Irrigation Innovation Technology Field Day will be held near Dillwyn, located in south-central Kansas between Wichita and Dodge City, on the farm of Patrick Doran. Jeff Davidson, a watershed specialist for K-State Research and Extension, said the farm is located on NW 60th Avenue, north of U.S. Highway 50 (1 mile south and 1 mile east of Dillwyn).
The field day is free. Cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available beginning at 7 a.m.
The field day agenda includes:
Overview of the Rattlesnake Creek Watershed project.
An update on issues in Groundwater Management District 5.
Irrigating more efficiently: The Rattlecreek Snake Approach.
Soil management for water conservation.
Producers talking about their experiences with irrigation technology.
Participants will also be able to see new technologies in use. Davidson said technology partners will be on hand to display their equipment. The agenda is expected to be finished by 9:40 a.m., according to Davidson.
Interested persons are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Davidson by email, jdavidso@ksu.edu.
