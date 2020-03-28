Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that the deadline for pesticide applicators to renew their certifications has been waived by a proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Iowans who were certified through Dec. 31, 2019, can retain their status and now have until Dec. 31, 2020, to submit the testing or training required to renew a pesticide applicator certification.This waiver comes after the Department canceled its in-person testing sessions through March 31, based on social distancing recommendations from the CDC.
Applicators still need to meet pesticide certification standards by Dec. 31, 2020. They are encouraged to apply for recertification upon completion of the testing or training requirements. More details are available at iowaagriculture.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.