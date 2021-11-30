Iowa Learning Farms, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program announced details for its new series of in-person social outreach events aimed at engaging farmers in informal conversations about conservation topics that may be on their minds. As the names suggest, “Coffee and Conservation” will be held in the mornings with coffee, and “Conservation on Tap” will be held in the evening at venues where beer is available to accompany the conversations.
“Our intent with these events is to help build community through encouraging farmers to talk with ILF and their peers about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, conservation outreach specialist with Iowa Learning Farms. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food.”
Each hour-long event will feature ISU Extension and Outreach professionals eager to answer questions. In addition, ILF will provide coffee and breakfast items at the morning events, and a meal for the evening gatherings. December events already on the calendar include:
Coffee and Conservation, Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Waverly City Hall, Waverly, Iowa.
- Conservation on Tap, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Drink Me Brewing, Sibley, Iowa.
- Coffee and Conservation, Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Warren Cultural Center, Greenfield, Iowa.
The events are produced in collaboration with the Conservation Learning Group and ISU Extension and Outreach county offices. Registration details will be promoted in each region as events are scheduled.
“ILF and the local extension staff are looking forward to sitting down with the participants to talk about what is on their minds, but also to explore what might make good field day or webinar subjects that would be relevant in the local community or region,” concluded Ripley. “We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”
To learn more about Coffee and Conservation or Conservation on Tap, visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/events.
