Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has issued its first round of hemp licenses and seed permits for the 2020 growing season. To date, 11 hemp licenses and 38 seed permits specific to hemp have been approved since it became legal to possess hemp in Iowa on April 8, 2020. License applications for outdoor hemp crops will be accepted until May 15. There is no deadline to apply for a license for indoor hemp crops.
A list of licensed hemp growers and seed distributors is posted on the Department’s hemp landing page at https://iowaagriculture.gov/hemp to help connect buyers and sellers in this new market. The approved lists for the 2020 growing season will be updated every Monday.
Interested growers can request a fingerprint card at 515-725-1470 or hemp@iowaagriculture.gov.
