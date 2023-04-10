Many Iowa farmers hire some custom machine work in their farm business or perform custom work for others. Others rent machinery or perform other services. In order to help producers and custom operators examine the market, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach publishes the Iowa Farm Custom Rate Survey, available at bit.ly/3nJbVXL.
This year’s survey includes 94 responses and 2,621 custom rates for tasks related to tillage, planting and seeding, spraying, harvesting, farm labor and more. Additions to the survey for 2023 include ground (broadcast) spraying with a self-propelled, tall-crop sprayer and liquid fertilizer high clearance application with drop hose and Y spray nozzle. Most custom rates saw an increase of 10 to 15%. Custom planting ranges from $12.50 to $45 per acre, depending on the type of planter and setup.
