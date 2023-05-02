Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.
“The cooler and drier conditions allowed many farmers an opportunity to get back into the fields, which led to a jump in both corn and soybeans acres planted,” said Naig. “The weather outlook suggests warmer temperatures and near-average amounts of rainfall, which should help to increase statewide planting activity and gradually reduce the flooding along the Mississippi River.”
The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.
Crop report
Cool and relatively dry weather offered farmers 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 30, 2023, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. While planting progress continues at a decent pace, the colder than normal temperatures and dry weather have not done any favors for crop emergence. State level moisture supplies are still tightening up with the lack of precipitation. Corn, soybean, and oat planting continued this week.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 24% short, 68% adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 31% short, 58 percent adequate and 3% surplus.
Twenty-nine percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, 11 days ahead of last year but 1 day behind the 5-year average. Sixteen percent of soybeans have been planted, 11 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Eighty-five percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 2 weeks ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of normal. Twenty-nine percent of the oat crop has emerged, 1 week ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average.
Some reports of cattle being let out to pasture were received again this week, although pasture regrowth is slow with the current weather pattern. Overall, livestock conditions continue to be good.
