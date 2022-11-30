Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 8.14.45 AM.png

The 2023 Crop Advantage meetings will give producers a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will travel to 14 locations around Iowa from Jan. 3 to 26, 2023, providing updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.

