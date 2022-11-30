The 2023 Crop Advantage meetings will give producers a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for their farming operation.
The meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will travel to 14 locations around Iowa from Jan. 3 to 26, 2023, providing updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.
Meetings include continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide applicator recertification. All sites offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction which is included in the registration fee.
Over 1,500 individuals attended one of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across the state in 2022, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. Approximately 85% of attendees said information from Crop Advantage would likely save them between $5 and $20 per acre.
Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include tar spot in corn, crop market outlook for 2023, changes to P and K guidelines, soybean gall midge, climate outlook, risks and rewards of ag carbon credits, weed management issues and many more. For locations, times and program details visit www.aep.iastate.edu/cas.
Registration includes lunch, private pesticide applicator recertification, and CCA credits. Online registration is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/cas. For more information, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.