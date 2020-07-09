USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds Iowa producers to complete crop acreage reports by the July 15 deadline. Contact your FSA county office for a list of acreage reporting deadlines by crop.
“To make sure you’re eligible for many USDA programs, you need to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Amanda De Jong, state executive director in Iowa. “Our FSA staff is standing by to help you with your acreage reports, including providing maps.”
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in Iowa: July 15 for corn, soybeans, perennial forage, spring seeded small grains and Dec. 15 for fall seeded small grains.
Due to the pandemic, FSA has implemented acreage reporting flexibilities. FSA can work with producers to file timely acreage reports by phone, email, online tools and virtual meetings. Some FSA offices are open for in-person appointments, but you must call first to make an appointment.
Applications can also be submitted for the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus for 2018 and 2019 as well as other disaster assistance programs that may be able to assist producers at this time.
For questions, please call your FSA county office. To locate your local FSA office visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.