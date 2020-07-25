Iowa Corn recently announced the election results of the Board of Directors for the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
Those elected as ICGA directors will continue to bring grassroots policy issues forward and be the collective voice for nearly 7,500 corn-farmer members lobbying on agricultural issues at the state and federal level. These individuals include: Mark Mueller, District 3; Jolene Riessen, District 4; Logan Lyon, District 6; and Dan Keitzer, District 9.
Since 1978, Iowa corn farmers have elected their peers to serve on ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff. ICPB directors will continue to promote a thriving Iowa corn industry through research into new and value-added corn uses, domestic and foreign market development, and providing education about corn and corn products. These individuals include: Chad Harms, District 1; Derek Taylor, District 3; and Pete Brecht, District 6.
Both ICGA and ICPB are tasked with creating opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. Elected directors will begin to serve their districts on Sept. 1.
