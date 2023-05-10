A May 23 Nebraska Extension training course is scheduled for industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.
The introductory level crop scout training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students being employed by agribusinesses.
The course, which will be held in-person, is from 8:55 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Nebraska's Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center which is located at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033. Nebraska Extension Educator Aaron Nygren says, “We look forward to providing participants a hands-on, in-person experience focusing on important crop scouting skills.”
Cost for the program is $100, which includes lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and a 3-ring binder instruction manual. For those attending the daylong training that don’t want a copy of the instruction manual, the fee is $60. Attendees should pre-register to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session.
