Group%20photo%20at%20Weber%20and%20Sons%20Feedlot.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute.)

A diverse delegation from at least nine different countries recently had the opportunity to interact with Nebraska agriculture firsthand as part of the Water for Food Global Conference.

The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska recently hosted the conference in Lincoln, and brought together those from academia and research, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and non-profits, policymakers and growers from around the world to focus on solutions for food and water security. Touting Nebraska as the perfect destination for such a conference due to its rich agricultural landscape, cherished water resources, and world-class university research, the institute also showcased the state outside of the conference room by hosting a farm and feedlot tour.

