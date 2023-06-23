Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Middle Niobrara NRD Water Resources Technician Kyle Temple collects a water sample at an irrigation well. Nebraska’s agriculture economy depends on groundwater and fertilizer; however, the overuse of fertilizer can come at a cost by contaminating groundwater, which most Nebraskans depend on for drinking water. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn Board.)
Producer Connect, a web and mobile application suite, allows producers to access their crop reporting data and includes a fertilizer recommendation based on yield goals. This collaborative effort between Nebraska’s NRDs and the Nebraska Corn Board aims to empower agriculture producers to optimize inputs for agricultural profitability, water quality and irrigation efficiency. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn Board.)
The Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts and 17 of Nebraska's 23 Natural Resources Districts are pleased to announce the development of a nitrogen dashboard in partnership with Longitude 103, a leading provider of agricultural technology solutions.
Producer Connect, a web and mobile application suite, allows producers to access their crop reporting data and includes a fertilizer recommendation based on yield goals. This collaborative effort aims to empower agriculture producers to optimize inputs, which will enhance agricultural profitability, water quality and irrigation efficiency.
In the last 10 years, Nebraska has made gains in nitrogen management through split-fertilizer application and irrigation efficiency, but there are opportunities for improvement. Nebraska’s agriculture economy depends on groundwater and fertilizer; however, the overuse of fertilizer can come at a cost by contaminating groundwater, which most Nebraskans depend on for drinking water.
“With the growing concern of increased nitrate in groundwater, it is essential for NRDs and ag producers to work together to address the problem,” said Orval Gigstad, NARD president. “By developing a tool that is mutually beneficial for both ag producers and our natural resources it’s a win-win situation. We applaud the Nebraska Corn Board for helping lead the way.”
The partnership between the Nebraska Corn Board and the Natural Resources Districts exemplifies the commitment of key stakeholders to foster a thriving agricultural industry while protecting our water quality and quantity. The Nebraska Corn Board has generously contributed funds to assist with the development of Producer Connect, recognizing the potential it holds in transforming the landscape of modern farming.
“We are proud to support this innovative initiative to provide agriculture producers with more tools for nitrogen management,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Corn Board executive director. “By empowering producers with their own data, we can improve fertilizer efficiency, maximize profits and protect our valuable water resources.”
The involvement of a majority of Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts underscores the collective determination to promote responsible farming practices throughout the state. The NRDs along with the NARD Foundation have made financial contributions and are actively applying for grants to help develop and maintain the Producer Connect software for years to come.
Producer Connect will be free to producers and offer a wide range of features designed to simplify nitrogen and water management. Ag producers will have a password-protected log in and only be able to see their own data. A few of the potential features include:
• Producer-specific data: Ag producers will have access to their reported data, which includes previous crops grown, actual yield, fertilizer applied, water usage, crops to be grown, expected yield, soil and water test results, and legume or manure credits.
• Protected data: All data will be held by the local NRD, and individual producer data will not be shared. Aggregate data may be used by the NRD for educational activities, certified applicator training and producer meetings.
• Customizable recommendations: The dashboard will provide a personalized nitrogen recommendation based on yield goals. The nitrogen efficiency of bushels per pound of applied fertilizer will be displayed and compared to the average of producers within the area. An economic analysis could show cost savings using the calculated nitrogen application versus a typical fertilizer application.
• Irrigation efficiency: The dashboard will also include the ability to track water-use data.
• Historical data analysis: By analyzing past nitrogen usage and crop performance, the dashboard will enable producers to identify trends in water use, fertilizer application and crop yield.
• Environmental impact assessment: The platform will assist farmers in quantifying the impact of their nitrogen usage, aiding in compliance with regulations and demonstrating commitment to sustainable practices.
• Information exchange: The dashboard will allow for communication between the producer and the local NRD. Producers will also be able to view current research results to improve profitability.
Producer Connect is currently in its initial stages of development and is expected to launch in January 2024. The initial roll out will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 Groundwater Quality Management Areas and areas that have irrigation allocations.
“This partnership between the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska’s NRDs showcases the power of collaboration and a shared vision in driving sustainable change to improve producer profitability and nitrogen-use efficiency while protecting Nebraska’s water resources.” Gigstad said. “It exemplifies why Nebraska leads the nation in irrigated acres and water management.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.