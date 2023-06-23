Kyle_Temple_MNNRD_Groundwater_Sampling

Middle Niobrara NRD Water Resources Technician Kyle Temple collects a water sample at an irrigation well. Nebraska’s agriculture economy depends on groundwater and fertilizer; however, the overuse of fertilizer can come at a cost by contaminating groundwater, which most Nebraskans depend on for drinking water. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn Board.)

The Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts and 17 of Nebraska's 23 Natural Resources Districts are pleased to announce the development of a nitrogen dashboard in partnership with Longitude 103, a leading provider of agricultural technology solutions.

Producer Connect, a web and mobile application suite, allows producers to access their crop reporting data and includes a fertilizer recommendation based on yield goals. This collaborative effort aims to empower agriculture producers to optimize inputs, which will enhance agricultural profitability, water quality and irrigation efficiency.

Producer Connect, a web and mobile application suite, allows producers to access their crop reporting data and includes a fertilizer recommendation based on yield goals. This collaborative effort between Nebraska’s NRDs and the Nebraska Corn Board aims to empower agriculture producers to optimize inputs for agricultural profitability, water quality and irrigation efficiency. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn Board.)

