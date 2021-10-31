PrairieFood, developer of an innovative approach to converting waste biomass into safe, valuable, high-carbon products for agriculture and other sectors, announces the ribbon cutting of its facility in Pratt, Kansas, along with the PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Pratt Municipal Airport.
The PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop begins at 1 p.m. at the Pratt County 4-H building, 81 Lake Road, Pratt.
The conference will begin with a keynote address by PrairieFood Director of Regenerative Ag Trish Jackson, followed by Russell Hedrick, a first-generation regenerative farmer. Attendees will hear from farmers like Jimmy Emmons about their approaches to soil health and farming. A second panel, hosted by Jessica Gnad, will provide an opportunity for everyone to hear about Reimagining-New Profit Opportunities from industry leaders. The day will be capped off with hands-on soil health demonstrations by Candy Thomas, regional soil health specialist for Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Attendees are invited to join in an exclusive networking social with farmers, speakers,
and soil health leaders. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided.
This two-day event will shift gears on Nov. 16 with a soil health workshop presented by the
regenerative agriculture consulting company Soil Regen, owned by Liz Haney. Producers will also gain first-hand knowledge of soil testing for soil health and carbon farming from Regen Ag Lab owner Lance Gunderson. Producers are then invited to hear Russell Hedrick discuss his systems approach to soil health farming practices and gain a practical boots-on-the-ground understanding of amendment applications, including timing and rates, as well as return on investment for soil health practices and amendments.
Attendees will also enjoy a variety of soil health demonstrations and sponsored booths. Tickets are $40 a person and includes meals and a snack. Information is available at https://kaws.ticketspice.com/prairiefood-forum-soil-health-workshop. Additional information, including sponsorship opportunities, is available by contacting Jessica Gnad at 620-388-4174 or jess.gnad@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.