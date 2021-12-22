The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Innovation Campus will host the inaugural Nebraska Sorghum Showcase on Jan. 26, 2022. The event will feature sorghum-based product processors from around the country and across the globe.
Processors will have an opportunity to showcase their existing products and to present opportunities for investment to the public. The showcase will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Innovation Campus, 2021 Innovation Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska.
“Nebraska Sorghum is excited to partner with Nebraska’s Innovation Campus to bring processors from around the world to our state,” stated Nebraska Sorghum Executive Director Nate Blum. “These entrepreneurs understand the growing consumer demand for gluten-free, non-GMO, healthy, and sustainable products. Sorghum meets all of those demands and is well-positioned to capture domestic markets worth billions of dollars. We firmly believe that Nebraska is the perfect place to build value-added processing facilities due to our central geographic location, access to quality crops, and excellent road, rail, and air infrastructure. The sorghum industry is an opportunity for create increased on-farm revenues while creating jobs in communities across the state.”
The public is encouraged to register at www.nebraskasorghum.org/international-markets-development. Processors wishing to participate should email sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.
The 2022 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium will be held the following day, Jan. 27, in Kearney. That event will include valuable climate, agronomy, research and marketing information for producers. Individuals may register at www.nebraskasorghum.org/producer-resources.
