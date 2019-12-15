Industrial Irrigation Services, an industrial engine distributor located in Hastings, Nebraska, has launched its new Environmental Protection Agency-certified Reliable Horsepower engine line, featuring new efficiencies, reduced maintenance time and a complete electronic fuel control system for simplified monitoring.
The Reliable Horsepower line was made possible through a partnership between IIS, the Propane Education and Research Council, and Woodward Inc., an independent design, manufacturer and service provider of energy and optimization solutions for agricultural and industrial markets. The new line features five different EPA-certified engines, including 5.7-liter, 6.2-liter, 8-liter, 9.1-liter and 10.3-liter sizes, and includes propane-dedicated engines, engines that run on either propane or natural gas and bi-fuel engines. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.propane.com/Agriculture.
