The Kansas Department of Agriculture will be hosting a seminar on industrial hemp in Kansas on March 19 at the 3i SHOW. “Industrial Hemp in Kansas: Looking at 2019 and ahead to 2020,” will be presented at 11 a.m. by Jeff Vogel, plant protection and weed control program manager, Kansas Department of Agriculture. The presentation is free and open to anyone attending the 66th Annual 3i SHOW, being held March 19 to 21 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas.
Vogel will speak on the regulatory requirements to grow industrial hemp, results from 2019, and an outlook for 2020, including the upcoming change from the research to commercial industrial hemp program. Vogel will also briefly discuss other topics like sampling and testing procedures, how to maintain relevant producer and land information, inspection procedures, and much more.
Like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date as events and activities are finalized. Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, may also be contacted directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City, Kansas.
