Showing-Consumers-the-GITUSA-Label.jpg

USA Rice staff show consumers where the Grown in the USA label is on a package of rice at a Farmer's Market event. (Photo courtesy of USA Rice.)

On the news that market manipulator and largest exporter of rice in the world, India, has slapped an export ban on all non-basmati rice, people in the United States began panic buying of rice. They can rest assured—there’s enough U.S. rice to go around.

This is not toilet paper in the spring of 2020. This is rice, and U.S. rice farmers in seven states grow rice sustainably on three million acres with more than enough supply to fill rice cookers and pots in every corner of the country.

USAGrown_2C_R.JPG

(Courtesy of USA Rice.)

