Ethanol plant

(Courtesy photo.)

 Makers of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels are engaged in an all-out push to get the Environmental Protection Agency to increase the biomass-based diesel and advanced biofuels volumes in the Renewable Fuel Standards for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Michael McAdams, president of the Advanced Biofuels Association, said it was a “very significant and pivotal moment” as time runs out for the EPA to change its mind. At a video press conference June 12, McAdams said the RFS “has been a driver for investments” by the alternative fuels industry that has resulted in a biomass diesel pool that has overshot predictions. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.