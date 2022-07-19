The 2022 Soybean Management Field Days are Aug. 9 to 12. This year’s field days feature more demonstration-based presentations and added opportunities for interactive discussion. Growers will also have opportunities to get questions answered.

2022-07-15-smfd.jpg

Free to attend, the 2022 Soybean Management Field Days will be held at four farms in Nebraska: Blue Hill, Central City, Brownville and Decatur. (Courtesy photo.)

The field days bring research-based information to growers to improve soybean profitability. Local to global issues that are important to farmers will be addressed. Attendees will learn about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.