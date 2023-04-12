Ears results from emergence trials

Results from AgriGold Agronomist Joe Stephan’s emergence trials: Ears from plants first to emerge are grouped on the left, ears from plants that emerged 12 hours later are in the middle and ears from plants that emerged 24 hours later are on the right. (Photo courtesy of AgriGold.)

Farmers have countless options when it comes to products and techniques promising yield bumps, but AgriGold Agronomist Joe Stephan says farmers’ first priority should be uniform stands. “Getting a uniform stand is the closest thing to a silver bullet we have,” he says.

Stephan conducted emergence trials during 2022 with a group of farmers who were focused on achieving higher yields. The study results prompted those farmers to rethink yield potential and some of their methods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.