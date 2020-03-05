The Kansas Soybean Association and Commission will be offering a seminar on the soybean in Kansas. “Impact of the Soybean Checkoff,” will be presented March 19 at 1 p.m. by Jancey Hall, program manager, Kansas Soybean Association and Commission. The presentation is free and open to anyone attending the 66th Annual 3i SHOW, which is being held March 19 to 21 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas.
Hall will share the story of why the soybean checkoff at the local and national level was created, how it operates today, and the value it brings to those in the industry. The focus will be on how soybeans are being utilized in Kansas and around the globe and the research, marketing, and education being invested in by and for soybean farmers. Hall will also briefly discuss the differences between the association and commission and discuss the various ways to get engaged and how farmers can share their input.
The Kansas Soybean Commission and the Kansas Soybean Association are two distinct organizations that work together for Kansas soybean farmers. The organizations are aiming to expand existing markets; develop new uses; facilitate agronomic research; and communicate goals and successes to farmers, industry partners and consumers.
The 3i SHOW, sponsored by Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, will be held March 19 to 21, 2020, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, KS. For complete information, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082. Like the 3i SHOW Facebook Page and follow them on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.