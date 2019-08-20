The Hutchinson and Hansford Cotton Production Meeting, hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will be Aug. 22 at the Adobe Walls Gin, located at 10175 Farm-to-Market Road 51 between Stinnett and Spearman.
The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration. A shrimp boil lunch will be sponsored by NexGen and West Gaines Seed. The event is free courtesy of the sponsorship by Green Country Equipment.
There will be two general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units offered.
The topics and speakers will be:
– Late Cotton Maturity Management, Randy Boman, Ph.D., Windstar Inc. cotton agronomics manager, Amarillo.
– Weed Management Strategies, Peter Dotray, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension weed scientist, Lubbock.
– Plastic Contamination, John Wanjura, Ph.D., U.S. Department of Agriculture Cotton Production and Processing Research, agricultural engineer, Lubbock.
– New Varieties and Updates, Kyle Kight, NexGen / West Gaines Seed, Stinnett.
For more information, contact AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agents Kristy Slough, Hutchinson County, 806-878-4026, klslough@ag.tamu.edu; or Matt Whitely, Hansford County, 806-659-4130, matt.whitely@ag.tamu.edu.
