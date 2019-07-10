Leasing property for recreational use, such as hunting, can be a source of additional income, but these leases come with more factors than landowners may expect.
When it comes to hunting leases, there are many elements that differ from typical farming leases. Issues such as restriction of certain hunting practices, the use of ATV’s and number of hunters allowed on the property are all examples of considerations that need to be discussed before entering into an agreement.
The National Agricultural Law Center will host a webinar July 17, noon EDT or 11 a.m. CDT explaining hunting leases. Rusty Rumley, senior staff attorney for the Center will outline factors that both parties of a hunting lease must consider.
“There are many aspects of hunting leases that are very unique,” Rumley said. “In this webinar I will walk through each of these aspects and possible consequences to ensure that attendees won’t run into any surprises when the time comes.”
Those interested can register online at http://bit.ly/2IQ55bM.
For more information on upcoming webinars, visit nationalaglawcenter.org.
