Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Corn Growers Association’s biannual Corn Congress event was held virtually instead of in-person at its usual location in Washington, D.C. During this event, Nebraska corn farmer Brandon Hunnicutt was elected to NCGA’s Corn Board. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother near Giltner. This election leads to a second term for Hunnicutt. Brandon was first elected to the board in July 2017. Each term lasts three years.
In addition to serving on NCGA’s Corn Board, Hunnicutt serves corn farmers through NeCGA and is the vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board. He currently serves as the chairman of Field to Market, a national alliance designed to bring together stakeholders to define, measure and advance the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production in the U.S. This is the first time a farmer has been at the helm of this national Field to Market organization.
