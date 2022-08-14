52272656280_8cea8a1f0f_z.jpg

Rice breeder Xueyan Sha speaks about rice variety improvement during the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Rice Field Day, Aug. 5, at the Rice Research & Extension Center. (U of A System Division of Agriculture photo by Fred Miller.)

 Fred Miller

Hundreds gained new insights into weed control, irrigation technology, precision agriculture and soil health recently at the 2022 Rice Field Day at the Rice Research & Extension Center.

For veteran rice farmer Chris Isbell of Isbell Farms near Humnoke, it was a refreshing change of pace to have the annual field day return as an in-person event for the first time in three years. Isbell said he gets more in-depth information by attending the event in person rather than viewing the presentations by Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station researchers online. The field day was held virtually during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and 2021.

