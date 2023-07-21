High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U/Wheat U event is set for Aug. 9 at the Doubletree Hotel in Wichita, Kansas. This free, one-day education event, will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a farmer panel discussion consisting of sorghum and wheat producers from across the High Plains highlighting management techniques, drought, fertility and other sorghum and wheat related topics. The panelists will include Brant Peterson, Michael Peters, Levi Johnson and Kent Winter. Craig Meeker will moderate that session.
Several presenters are lined up to give breakout sessions at the event, including Allan Fritz, Kansas State University professor of wheat breeding, with a wheat variety update; Brent Bean, the director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, will give a presentation on sorghum weed control; southwest Kansas farmer Peterson will give a breakout session on increasing the value and yield of sorghum; Josh Lofton, Oklahoma State University professor and Extension specialist for cropping systems, will present on promoting soil health in sorghum and wheat fields; Jeff Whitworth, associate professor of entomology at Kansas State University, will give a presentation on pests currently affecting wheat and sorghum; and Michael O’Dea, chief commodities economist at StoneX, will speak about the market outlook for both crops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.