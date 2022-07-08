High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U Wheat U event is set for Aug. 11 at the Doubletree Hotel in Wichita, Kansas. This free, one-day education event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a farmer panel discussion made up of sorghum and wheat producers from across the High Plains highlighting management techniques, drought, fertility and other sorghum and wheat related topics.
Several presenters are lined up to give breakout sessions at the event, including Romulo Lollato, Kansas State University associate professor of wheat and forage production, who will give a presentation on intensive wheat management; Brian Arnall, Oklahoma State University plant and soil sciences professor, who will speak about managing wheat and sorghum fertility; National Sorghum Producers Sustainability Director Adam York, who will present on climate smart agriculture; a roundtable discussion on sorghum weed control with Brent Bean, the director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and USCP board chairman Kent Martin; a sorghum drought presentation from Josh Lofton, an OSU assistant professor and cropping systems specialist.
Lunch will be provided for the attendees while they hear a keynote speech from Guy Allen, K-State senior agricultural economist and grain marketing and risk management curriculum manager. Allen will give a presentation on grain markets and the effects of the war in Ukraine, drought and other factors that have contributed to the volatile markets recent months. He will also give his insight on what producers can expect for markets in the future.
Sorghum U Wheat U is sponsored by Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Kansas Wheat, United Sorghum Checkoff Program, Kauffman Seed, EGE Products, and AgBiTech. To view the full schedule and pre-register, visit at www.hpj.com/suwu/.
Lacey Vilhauer can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lvilhauer@hpj.com.
