High Plains Journal's 2020 wheat seed books for Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado are now available for download and viewing online. Visit https://www.hpj.com/resources/crop_seed_guides to see other crop seed guides as they become available for corn, soybean and sorghum.

Download PDF 2020 Colorado Wheat Seed Book
Download PDF 2020 Kansas Wheat Seed Book
Download PDF 2020 Oklahoma Wheat Seed Book

