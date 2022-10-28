IMG_9502.jpeg

Journal photo by Lacey Newlin.

Farmers and ranchers often discuss the importance of sustainability within the agriculture industry, but the real question is whether consumers are on the same wavelength with their understanding of what sustainability means.

Kim Kitchings, Cotton Incorporated’s vice president of consumer marketing spoke recently in a Cotton Incorporated webinar and said understanding consumers' perceptions of cotton sustainability can help the cotton industry better connect with its customer base.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.