Older varieties of crops are not widely seen growing in fields today, but their impacts on the agricultural industry will never be forgotten. The Dec. 7 Sustainable, Secure Food Blog highlights the legacy behind Madsen, a wheat cultivar that shaped today’s wheat production.
Blogger Arron Carter explains, “Madsen’s legacy has gone far beyond commercial production. Madsen has been the parent of over 45 released cultivars, many of which were the lines that replaced it in commercial production. It is used as a parent mainly because of the excellent disease resistance it has to common diseases of the Pacific Northwest.”
Released in 1988, Madsen is a soft white winter wheat with a high yield potential. During its development, Madsen showed very effective resistance to Pacific Northwest races of the stripe rust fungus and to leaf and stem rust. Madsen was the most widely grown cultivar in the Pacific Northwest for almost 13 years. It has been blended and planted with other cultivars in the same field to manage pests because of its excellent disease resistance.
To read more about Madsen, read the entire post at https://sustainable-secure-food-blog.com/2020/12/07/how-can-various-cultivars-influence-the-history-of-a-crop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.