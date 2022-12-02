California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard market for carbon credits has been a major driver of demand for renewable diesel.

11-23_petrol.jpeg

Photo by Rudy and Pete Skitterjans at Pixabay.

According to Floyd Vergara, a longtime former official of the California Air Resources Board who is now with Clean Fuels Alliance America, the most recent figures have biodiesel and renewable diesel combined making up one-third of all diesel fuel use in the state.

11-23_soy-field.jpeg

Soybeans appear to be marching during summer growth. (Photo by Julio Cesar Garcia at Pixabay.)
11-23_soy-plants.jpeg

Photo by die90v at Pixabay.

