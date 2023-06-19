SummerHeinzWheatTruck

(Photo by Abby Heinz, Offerle, Kansas.)

The National Grain and Feed Association, Arlington, Virginia, commended lawmakers on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for advancing several bills that would increase trucking capacity and allow more flexibility to address the shortage of truck drivers. 

Several improvements included the Licensing Individual Commercial Exam-takers Now Safety and Efficiently Act of 2023 (HR 3013) sponsored by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-IL. The bill eliminates regulatory barriers and addresses truck driver shortages by making permanent commonsense waivers issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration during the Trump administration in response to COVID-19 and extended by the Biden administration. The bill allows states and third-party examiners more flexibility in administering CDL tests and allows a state to administer driving skills tests to any out-of-state CDL applicant, regardless of where the applicant received driver training. 

