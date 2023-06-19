Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
The National Grain and Feed Association, Arlington, Virginia, commended lawmakers on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for advancing several bills that would increase trucking capacity and allow more flexibility to address the shortage of truck drivers.
Several improvements included the Licensing Individual Commercial Exam-takers Now Safety and Efficiently Act of 2023 (HR 3013) sponsored by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-IL. The bill eliminates regulatory barriers and addresses truck driver shortages by making permanent commonsense waivers issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration during the Trump administration in response to COVID-19 and extended by the Biden administration. The bill allows states and third-party examiners more flexibility in administering CDL tests and allows a state to administer driving skills tests to any out-of-state CDL applicant, regardless of where the applicant received driver training.
Another one was the 10% Axle Variance for Dry Bulk, sponsored by Rep. Rick Crawford, R-AR. The provision does not increase the overall Federal Gross Vehicle Weight limit but allows for a 10% axle variance for “Dry Bulk.” Dry bulk is defined as “homogenous unmarked non-liquid cargo being transported in a trailer specifically designed for that purpose.” When dry bulk loads shift, they may not easily redistribute across axles. The natural motion of the truck causes the load to be improperly distributed.
A third one is the Developing Responsible Individuals for a Vibrant Economy Safe Integrity Act, also sponsored by Crawford. The bill supports 18- to 20-year-old Commercial Motor Vehicle drivers and the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act’s three-year pilot program. The bill increases FMCSA reporting requirements for the pilot program to ensure greater transparency as the program is implemented. Barring sufficient data, the bill says the Department of Transportation shall move forward with regulations to allow 18 to 20-year-old CMV drivers to operate across state lines one year after the pilot program ends.
A fourth is the 91,000-pound. Weight Exemption Pilot Program, sponsored by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD. The bill establishes a voluntary 10-year pilot program for states to increase truck weights on federal interstates up to 91,000 pounds on six axles. The program must comply with the Federal Bridge Formula and does not include Longer Combination Vehicles, such as doubles or triples.
